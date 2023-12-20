Euro giants plot surprise move for Man Utd star who will be available for €35m

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for their former player Raphael Varane.

The 30-year-old French defender currently plays for Manchester United but he has not been a regular starter for them this season. Naturally, he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it appears that his former club could be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Real Madrid defender David Alva picked up a season-ending injury and they are looking to bring in replacements. Varane knows the club well having played for them for a few years and he won major trophies with them as well. He could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition for Los Blancos.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are prepared to sell him for a fee of €35 million and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are ready to pay up.

Ideally, the Spanish giants should look to aim for a younger defender with higher potential. They have been linked with players like Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva recently. It will be interesting to see if Carlo Ancelotti decides to pursue a move for his former player.

There is no doubt that Varane is a quality defender and he could make an immediate impact upon his return to Santiago Bernabeu. He knows the club well and he is used to playing under the Italian manager. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can get the deal done in the coming weeks.

