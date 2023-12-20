The former PSG forward is reportedly in hospital receiving treatment for an abdominal stab wound.

Ezequiel Lavezzi retired from professional footballer after an incredible career which saw him star for sides like PSG and Napoli as well as the Argentina national side.

News broke on Wednesday evening that the 38-year-old had been rushed to a hospital in Uruguay after reports from South America claimed he was stabbed.

There are two conflicting accounts of what happened to Lavezzi as referenced by the Daily Mail, with TYC Sports claiming he wounded himself after falling off a ladder.

Another outlet, El Observador has claimed that he was allegedly stabbed by a family member while attending a party.

Both reports state that the 38-year-old broke his collarbone during the incident.

‘On December 20 at 05:00 police arrived at Arenas de Jose Ignacio, Secc Jurisdiction where they requested support from emergency services.’ A police report via the Daily Mail reads.

‘When they arrived, the victim Ezequiel Ivan Lavezzi, was injured and being treated by Dr. Agustini, who diagnosed a fractured shoulder blade and transferred him to Sanatorio Cantegril. It is unknown at the moment how the injury occurred.’