“I really want to help” – Arsenal star shows again what an incredible human he is

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has partnered with the charity ‘Big Shoe’ to donate 50 container homes for children affected by the recent earthquakes in Morocco.

The African nation was struck by its biggest earthquake in over 120 years in September, killing at least 3,000 people. The provinces of Al Haouz and Taroudant were among the most affected regions by the disaster, with the earthquake having registered 7.2 on the Richter scale.

Following these events, Saka wanted to help the people of Morocco and has donated 50 container homes which will provide shelter for around 255 people.

Each housing unit is equipped with a sleeping area, power sockets, a kitchenette and a bathroom with a washbasin, toilet and shower, which will help a lot of families get back on their feet.

Saka has shown the public over the years how much of a good human being he is and it is even more impressive given that the footballer is still only 22 years old.

This is once again an incredible gesture from the Arsenal star having admitted that he just really wanted to help the people of Morocco.

“I was shocked when I heard about the terrible earthquake in Morocco,” Saka said via the Daily Mail.

“But in the second moment, I knew that I really want to help, and we started to look at what we can do to help the displaced families.

“We found a way to help relatively quickly, and we were able to put a roof over their head and give them some comfort and hope to those who have lost everything through no fault of their own.”