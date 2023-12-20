Arsenal are reportedly leading Chelsea and Tottenham in the race for the potential £80million transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old has been a real hit in the Premier League and it comes as no surprise that he’s now looking likely to be at the centre of one of the biggest sagas of the upcoming January transfer window.

According to the Independent, Arsenal currently look to be in the strongest position to sign Toney, who could cost anywhere between £60-80m this winter, which might prove too difficult for Chelsea in particular due to a need to sell before they can buy.

The England international could be an ideal fit for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta likely to be in need of a more clinical finisher in his squad as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah don’t quite look up to the standard you’d expect from a club of this ambition.

Toney would also make sense for Spurs after the departure of Harry Kane in the summer, with the club never really managing to replace him after his move to Bayern Munich.

Still, Arsenal are probably the more tempting option given that they’re in the Champions League and look like one of the main favourites for this season’s title, whereas Tottenham have faded a little after initially getting off to a strong start.