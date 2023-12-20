He’s been one of the success stories of Leeds United’s season, and Joe Rodon has provided an update on whether he will be signing for the club permanently or not.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a major factor in why the all whites have only conceded 22 goals so far in this Championship campaign, a defensive record that is only bettered by runaway league leaders, Leicester City.

Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, will want a settled defence in place for the remainder of the 2023/24 season principally because it’s generally believed that a solid back line is what wins you championships.

Although the title might be beyond them – Leicester are already 13 points clear of Leeds and playing some of the best football in the division – aiming for the other automatic promotion place is an achievable goal.

That is, as long as the group stick together and get behind the manager.

Farke will at least be able to call upon the services of the Tottenham loanee until the end of the season.

“I can’t answer that question. All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens,” Rodon said regarding his long-term future in an interview with Leeds Live.

“Of course [I’m here for the season] and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club.”

That will be music to the ears of the Elland Road faithful, and should give everyone a real boost as we approach the halfway point of the Championship season.