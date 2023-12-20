Jurgen Klopp admits to having “enormous respect” for West Ham man ahead of EFL Cup clash

Liverpool host West Ham in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and ahead of the match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted to having “enormous respect” for a West Ham man.

Writing in his programme notes for the West Ham clash, Klopp has been full of praise for Hammers boss, David Moyes, stating that he has “enormous respect” for the Scottish manager and that his Europa Conference League success last season was “really special”.

“West Ham are a team that I really admire and in David Moyes they have a manager that I have enormous respect for,” the German coach said.

“What they achieved together last season in winning a European trophy was really special and I told David this at the time.

“I don’t know why it is but it sometimes feels that David’s work is not always appreciated as much as it should be but this is certainly not the case for me.

“Whenever we face his teams I know that we are in for a proper test.

“This is not a coincidence – it is because he is a manager who has great experience, knowledge and ability.

“Maybe because we live in an era in which it is easy to want change and to believe someone else might do better, some can overlook those qualities but, as I’ve said, I never will.

“So I welcome David, his staff and the West Ham players and supporters to Anfield in the knowledge that we will have a really tough game.”

Moyes has achieved a lot in English football over the last three decades despite not having won many trophies during his career.

The Scottish coach has managed some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and his achievements may be underappreciated as Klopp says.

The German coach has faced Moyes 12 times over recent years, winning 10 and losing just one. The Liverpool boss will be looking to add to that on Wednesday night but West Ham may see another chance to add another trophy to their cabinet.