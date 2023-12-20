Exclusive: LFC expert on how Liverpool plan to deal with one player’s worrying dip in form

Liverpool will try to get Darwin Nunez focused and back to his best in the coming weeks after his worrying dip in form, according to Reds writer and expert Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones admitted that Nunez’s recent form had been far from good enough, with the Uruguay international generally not producing good enough numbers since his move from Benfica last season.

Nunez looked an exciting signing when he first moved to Anfield, but it’s fair to say there will be real question-marks over him now, especially after a run of ten games without a goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jones has looked at the problem and does not believe this will lead to LFC trying Nunez in a new position, with the focus likely to continue being on how to improve his game and help him become a top level centre-forward.

He said: “Nunez certainly isn’t helping himself. His tendency to get caught offside in build-up play has been noticeable in recent weeks, and while there is no lack of endeavour, there appears to be a clear lack of confidence and conviction when the ball falls to him around the box. That was evident at Manchester City and Crystal Palace, and it was there against United as well.

“There have been some suggestions that, with Diaz also struggling, Klopp may move him to the left in a bid to stretch the game and try something different, but much of Liverpool’s work with Nunez has been about moulding him into a line-leading Premier League centre-forward, so it would represent a bit of a shift now.

“What is clear is that Klopp needs more. Thirteen Premier League goals in a season-and-a-half is not enough, especially given the skills Nunez has and the chances he gets. The focus in the coming weeks will be on getting his mind straight, restoring his confidence and getting that ball into the box with a lot more quality than in recent games.”