Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is having a difficult time at the moment as he struggles on loan at RB Leipzig, and Neil Jones has offered his take on the situation in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the piece, Jones explained that it now looked like Carvalho could return from his loan at Leipzig a little early, even if the Bundesliga side themselves are not looking too keen on that possibility.

Still, there’s no escaping the fact that the 21-year-old has not made the most of his spell in Germany, having also struggled to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad last season.

Carvalho looked a huge prospect at former club Fulham, but he hasn’t been able to build on that and really move his career forward, with Jones suggesting the Portugal Under-21 international needs to look at himself a little more as he seems to have failed to make the most of what could have been a perfect loan at Leipzig.

“When Fabio Carvalho moved on loan to RB Leipzig viewed it as a perfect move for the youngster. It hasn’t turned out that way, though,” Jones said.

“The aim with any loan is for a player to get minutes on the pitch, and Carvalho’s, as they were at Liverpool last season, have been severely limited in Germany.

“Quite simply, he has not done enough to get himself into the team under Marco Rose. Leipzig are an intense, high-pressing team, and Carvalho has found it tough to really find a place in their rather unique system.

“Liverpool would like to recall him in January, though I understand Leipzig are a little less keen. But even if they do, I would be surprised if Carvalho was re-integrated into Klopp’s squad. Another loan move would be the likeliest scenario.

“It’s a sad situation, because this, don’t forget, is a player that was viewed as a potentially elite talent when he signed. He could still be that, of course, but he’s not had a great 12 months at all. He needs to find somewhere he can play, and fast.”