Exclusive: Liverpool draw up list of midfield and defensive targets after internal transfer meeting

Liverpool’s board have met to discuss transfer targets for 2024, with midfield and defence looking like being a priority for the Merseyside giants, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of recent internal discussions at Anfield have informed CaughtOffside that Joao Palhinha of Fulham remains a name firmly on Liverpool’s list of potential midfield targets, with the Portugal international likely to cost around £40million, but with Bayern Munich also a potential suitor for him ahead of January.

Palhinha is joined on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets by Ligue 1 duo Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, who remain long-term options for the Reds after some interest first emerged in the summer. On that occasion, the club favoured moves for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to rebuild their midfield, but further changes could be ahead.

Thiago Alcantara could be yet another big name to leave LFC in the near future, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the experienced Spaniard remains on the list of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, despite him deciding to reject that interest in the summer. Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A are also showing some interest in the 32-year-old now as he nears the end of his contract.

It’s unlikely that Thiago will sign a new contract at Liverpool, but there have not yet been concrete talks over a January exit either, even if the club seem prepared to plan for his replacement already.

In defence, Liverpool continue to show an interest in Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen, while Sporting Lisbon’s impressive young centre-back Goncalo Inacio is also one of the names high up on their list.

Liverpool are aware that they could face competition for Hincapie from Manchester City and Chelsea, so want to move quickly for the Ecuador international. This comes as Joel Matip is another senior player in the squad nearing the end of his contract and looking unlikely to get a new one.

Liverpool may also have to find a new loan club for Fabio Carvalho if they bring him back from RB Leipzig this January.