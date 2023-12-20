‘Lost his nerve’ – Jesse Marsch blames Leeds man for his Elland Road exit

The former Leeds manager has blamed Andrea Radrizzani for his early exit from Elland Road last season.

After one year in the job, Jesse Marsch was sacked from his manager position at Leeds United in February of this year.

The club were struggling to keep their head above water in the Premier League with a loss against Nottingham Forest the breaking point for the American’s position at the club.

Javi Garcia took over the mantle after him before Sam Allardyce was appointed to save them from relegation with just a handful of games left.

But Leeds were unable to lift themselves out of the relegation zone as they are now fighting it out for promotion in the Championship.

Speaking to the Mail, Marsch claimed former Leeds chief Radrizzani had ‘lost his nerve’.

“We were a couple results away from really getting everything moving.” He said.

“I believe everything was already moving the right direction. But in the end, the owner just lost his nerve. And he paid the price for it.”

Daniel Farke is currently in charge of the club now as they sit in third place in the Championship.