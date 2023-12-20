Exclusive: €20m deal “close to being completed” despite Arsenal transfer links, says expert

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a €20million transfer deal for Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo, despite him also being linked with Arsenal in recent times, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he was not aware of anything concrete with Arsenal or other clubs, despite so many transfer rumours involving Beraldo in recent times.

The highly-rated young Brazilian now seems set to complete a move to PSG pretty imminently, according to Romano, who insists the Ligue 1 giants were the only club who really came forward with an official proposal for the player.

Beraldo looks an exciting young talent and one imagines he could have been a smart addition to this Arsenal squad, but there’s also not an obvious need for him when Mikel Arteta already has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as a formidable centre-back partnership, with the likes of Ben White and Jakub Kiwior also able to fill in there.

Discussing the Beraldo to PSG move, Romano said: “PSG have an agreement with the player, and from what I heard as of last night, they are closing in on this deal.

“An agreement is imminent for €20m, no add-ons included. This is the plan, the agreement is really close, Beraldo is set to join PSG very soon, just waiting for the final details.

“I’m aware there have been some stories about Beraldo and Arsenal in recent days, but I’ve honestly never heard anything concrete about their interest in the player.

“Beraldo has been the subject of rumours with probably three or four clubs every month recently, but in the end only PSG arrived with a formal, official proposal and now a €20m deal is close to being completed.”