Manchester United have reportedly held discussions over the possibility of terminating Jadon Sancho’s contract after he fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has barely featured for Man Utd this season, having engaged in a public spat with Ten Hag after he was dropped from the squad in an away game against Arsenal earlier in the season.

Sancho seemed to hit back at Ten Hag’s suggestion that he’d not been performing well enough in training, with the England international at no point apologising for the controversial social media post that caused such a storm, even if he did eventually take it down.

According to Sky Sports, United could soon change how they deal with situations like this, and may take the lead from Arsenal by simply cancelling the deals of players who aren’t involved in the squad.

Mikel Arteta notably did his bit to change the culture at Arsenal by taking the bold decision to remove Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain, and then from his squad altogether before allowing him a free transfer to Barcelona.

Mesut Ozil was another big name who was dealt with similarly, and United now seem to be open to the idea of trying this with Sancho.

This would be some statement by the club after so much money was invested in the England international just over two years ago.