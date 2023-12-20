Exclusive: Not clear yet if Saudi clubs will return for Manchester United duo, says transfer expert

Manchester United duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane had interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, but they wanted to stay in Europe and it remains to be seen if Saudi Pro League clubs will come in for them again.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, with there still not looking like being much clarity over the futures of Casemiro and Varane as we edge closer to the transfer window opening for January.

The former Real Madrid pair have had mixed spells at Old Trafford, with Varane perhaps not playing as often as he would’ve liked so far this season, while Casemiro started brightly but has suffered a bit of a dip in his second campaign, while injuries have also been an issue for the experienced Brazilian midfielder.

United may need to sell before they can buy this January, so it makes sense that there’s some speculation about the departures of players like this, but for now it’s nothing particularly concrete, according to Romano.

“In terms of potential outgoings at United, interest from Saudi in Casemiro and Raphael Varane is there since June/July, but at that time both players wanted to stay in Europe and compete at their best for Man United,” Romano said.

“Let’s see if Saudi clubs will return for them, and what kind of proposals they can present, but at the moment there is nothing at concrete stages yet.”