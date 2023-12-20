Exclusive: Transfer expert reveals Newcastle United’s “priority” for January

Newcastle United will have to focus on loan signings as a priority for the upcoming January transfer window, though there may be some flexibility within that, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively on CaughtOffside‘s the Debrief Podcast, Jacobs explained that Newcastle may now be slightly restricted with what they can do in January due to being out of European football for the rest of the campaign, having finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Still, Newcastle may be able to find opportunities such as loan signings with an option or obligation to buy later, as Jacobs explains in the video clip below…

? EXCLUSIVE ? "Loans will be the priority" for Newcastle this January ??#Transfers @JacobsBen explained to @AngusScott why #NUFC might be a bit restricted with what they can do in the next transfer window. ? Full episode of the Debrief here: https://t.co/k2IuadDCiZ pic.twitter.com/JZ7VtzC46D — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 20, 2023

Newcastle still have a lot to play for this season, with a European finish in the Premier League surely not beyond Eddie Howe’s side, even if signings in the next few weeks could undoubtedly help their situation a great deal.

NUFC have considerable resources at their disposal, but Financial Fair Play rules mean it could be tricky for them to target the calibre of player they’d ideally want.