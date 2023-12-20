Opinion: Man United’s quiet January spells the end for Erik ten Hag

If ever there was a sign that Erik ten Hag’s position at Man United was under threat, it’s come in the wake of the acknowledgment that the club will apparently be quiet in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), John Murtough has told supporters of the club that Financial Fair Play constraints will stop the Red Devils from doing too much in the marketplace in the first month of the new year.

Whilst there’s some element of truth to such a statement, it’s worth understanding that the club will have a fair bit more wiggle room should they sell their ‘dead wood’ such as Anthony Martial and others.

The only other reason that there could be some reticence from the powers that be at Old Trafford to spend more heavily is because there’s a longer term view that ten Hag just isn’t the right man for the job anymore.

Rather than sacking him mid-season, which doesn’t really benefit anyone, relieving him of his duties at the end of the campaign, before bringing in their own man ahead of the summer window makes far more sense.

Of course, with INEOS having long been in full control of the footballing side of the business by then, they’ll live or die by the decision, though it’s one that they have to make.