Palace believe they’re favourites to sign £35m Chelsea defender

Chelsea booked their passage into the Carabao Cup semi-final with a penalty shoot-out win over Newcastle United, and they did so despite the backdrop of still having a number of first-team stars injured.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were heading out of the competition with two minutes of injury time left to play, before a mistake by Kieran Trippier allowed Mikhailo Mudryk to nip in and equalise in the 92nd minute.

Trevoh Chalobah is one of those Blues players that would’ve been watching on from the sidelines.

The defender is out injured at the moment, but is known to be keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

He had turned down a summer move to Nottingham Forest, but could still pair up with sacked manager, Steve Cooper, if a series of events take place.

According to TeamTalk, Crystal Palace could be about to relieve Roy Hodgson of his duties, and the Eagles are big admirers of Cooper’s work.

To that end, were they to offer him the manager’s position in Hodgson’s stead, then making a move for Chalobah is a foregone conclusion.

Though it was believed that the player turned down Forest because he wanted to play for a team in European competition, no significant offers from the same have been forthcoming.

Unless he’s willing to accept another half season on the bench at Stamford Bridge, then a move to Selhurst Park would appear to be his best option.