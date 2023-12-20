The Premier League have confirmed that Bournemouth vs. Luton Town will be replayed in full.

Last weekend’s game between the two sides was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered an on-field emergency.

The Hatters’ skipper collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest, resulting in both sets of players leaving the field and the game being called off while the scoreline was 1-1 after 59 minutes.

However, after much deliberation, the league’s regulators have announced, via their official website, that the tie will be replayed later on in the season — the match’s exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Since his shocking collapse, which resulted in him needing urgent medical care, Lockyer is believed to be recovering — although details on whether or not his playing career can continue have not yet been released.

Following their most recent fixture’s abandonment, Bournemouth, after 16 games played, sit 14th in the table with newly-promoted Luton Town remaining inside the drop in 18th spot on just nine points.