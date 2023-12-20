Sensational long-term West Ham transfer target could be available in January

West Ham did some wonderful business in the summer transfer window, and whilst some of their results in the Premier League this season have been a little patchy, even the most fervent of Hammers supporters can’t deny that the new signings have added something.

With the possible exception of Konstantinos Mavropanos, all of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have settled in brilliantly.

The east Londoners certainly appear to be a team on the up and when you consider they lost their talisman, Declan Rice, to Arsenal in the summer, it speaks volumes for the recruitment department at the club.

If David Moyes, David Sullivan and Tim Steidten can hit the jackpot again in the January transfer window, there’s no telling just how successful the 2023/24 campaign will end up being for the club.

One player that they’ve apparently had their eye on for some time is Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Piero Hincapie.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg noted the 21-year-old’s current unhappiness because of a lack of games:

??? Piero #Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He’s not happy as a substitute. ?? But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as Tapsoba & Kossounou will join the African Cup. The 21 y/o cb (left foot) has many inquiries on the… pic.twitter.com/Cel2AqDwQ3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2023

As Plettenberg notes, Liverpool are interested but haven’t yet made a bid.

That could let in the Hammers as Steidten, West Ham’s current technical director, previously worked for Leverkusen and so could have leverage in any transfer negotiations.

Hincapie would certainly represent a step up in class in the West Ham defence, though any negotiations, should they come to fruition, are likely to be tough.

Not only will Leverkusen be losing two players to the African Cup of Nations in the new year, but a transfer fee is likely to be prohibitive.