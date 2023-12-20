“Stay strong” – Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk sends “strong” Newcastle star social media message after EFL Cup defeat

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier has been going through a tough patch of form over recent weeks and that continued last night in the Magpies’ EFL Cup clash with Chelsea.

The right-back came on at halftime for Eddie Howe’s side and with his team 1-0 ahead going into added time, the England star made a mistake which allowed Mykhailo Mudryk to equalise and send the clash to penalties.

Trippier would also miss his penalty during the shootout to add more misery to his horror month of football but after the match was shown support by Mudryk on Instagram.

“Kieran, I just wanna say to you: stay strong. Sometimes s**t happens but I think you are strong footballer, no matter what”. Mudryk’s message to Trippier on Insta ?? pic.twitter.com/wvJxjM2jhQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Trippier’s mistakes started when he was at fault for two goals in Newcastle’s 3-0 defeat to Everton at the start of the month. That rolled into the heavy defeat to Tottenham, before showing its face again on Tuesday night against Chelsea.

The right-back will certainly bounce back from this period as the defender is an exceptional footballer and doesn’t often put in performances as he has been over the last month.

It was also commendable of Mudryk to show Trippier support as the Ukrainian star knows exactly what the Newcastle player is going through.