Striker with 25 goals in 35 games admits West Ham move is a dream

West Ham-linked striker Akor Adams has admitted it would be a dream to play in the Premier League when asked about the Hammer’s interest.

It is no secret that the London club are in search of a new number nine after the injury to Michail Antonio earlier this season.

With a lack of options in that area, David Moyes has turned to Jarrod Bowen to lead the line up front with the Scottish manager seemingly not convinced by Danny Ings.

With Europa League football putting more of a strain on an already limited squad, West Ham needs to add more depth with a new striker at the top of their transfer list.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Montpellier forward Adams, who revealed to Milan News, that it would be a dream to play in the Premier League.

“To tell the truth, I haven’t thought about it and I don’t know anything (about West Ham’s interest). My mind is on Montpellier,” he said via HITC.

“But for all young players, the Premier League is a dream.”

The Nigerian footballer has impressed so far this year, scoring 25 goals in 35 games and capturing the interest of several European clubs.