Van Dijk’s war cry spells trouble for West Ham as Liverpool seek semi-final berth

Wednesday night sees Liverpool take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, and Reds captain, Virgil van Dijk, has let it be known that they are looking to take their frustrations out on the Hammers.

On Sunday, Liverpool’s performance against Man United in a boring and dull 0-0 draw was anything but super, and though the hosts weren’t booed off at Anfield, the silence throughout much of the game was deafening.

Fortunately, West Ham are almost always an obliging opponent when they play at Anfield.

As 11 v 11 note, David Moyes side have only won on two separate occasions at the famous old ground since 1963.

“We were frustrated at the weekend, but now we get to take that frustration into tonight’s game and look to be better in the areas where we need to improve,” van Dijk said in his pre-match notes, quoted by The Liverpool Offside.

“If we can do that there are no guarantees that we will make it through to the semi-finals because West Ham are a strong team, but it will definitely help our chances. There is no magic formula and no guaranteed route to success in any of these fixtures.

“By sticking together, doing everything we can as individuals and as a group, and taking each game as it comes—we can’t do anything but help our chances. I know these sentiments are not new, but they have stood the test of time for a reason.”

Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly ensure that his team are not too complacent, however.

In Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, the visitors will carry a significant attacking threat, and with nothing to lose, they could well prove to be a trickier opponent than Liverpool would like.

The Carabao Cup is the one trophy that the Hammers have never won either, coming closest when losing to Liverpool in a replay in 1981.