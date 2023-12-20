Video: “Give me him” – talkSPORT pundit leaps to Darwin Nunez’s defence whilst knocking Man United striker

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend has leapt to the defence of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and says he prefers the Reds striker over many forwards in the Premier League. 

The Uruguay star has been criticised by many for his inability to convert the chances presented to him this season as the 24-year-old should have a lot more than the seven goals he has scored this season.

Speaking about the striker, former Chelsea and Aston Villa footballer Andy Townsend has defended Nunez, stating that the player is always active and is not as useless as Man United’s Anthony Martial.

“I like him. I know there will be people saying ‘he doesn’t get his numbers’ and your numbers are everything as a striker. Give me him over some of the other lot that stand around and do nothing, like Anthony Martial,” the talkSPORT pundit said on the radio station this morning.

“Darwin Nunez is permanently on the move, running 100 per hour everywhere.”

More Stories / Latest News
Champions League the deal-breaker for Chelsea ace with 12 goals in 19 games
Exclusive: Liverpool summer signing “a level or two below” Chelsea star, admits LFC expert
Arsenal make final transfer decision on versatile 23-year-old defender
More Stories Andy Townsend Anthony Martial Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.