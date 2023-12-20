Video: “Give me him” – talkSPORT pundit leaps to Darwin Nunez’s defence whilst knocking Man United striker

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend has leapt to the defence of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and says he prefers the Reds striker over many forwards in the Premier League.

The Uruguay star has been criticised by many for his inability to convert the chances presented to him this season as the 24-year-old should have a lot more than the seven goals he has scored this season.

Speaking about the striker, former Chelsea and Aston Villa footballer Andy Townsend has defended Nunez, stating that the player is always active and is not as useless as Man United’s Anthony Martial.

“I like him. I know there will be people saying ‘he doesn’t get his numbers’ and your numbers are everything as a striker. Give me him over some of the other lot that stand around and do nothing, like Anthony Martial,” the talkSPORT pundit said on the radio station this morning.

“Darwin Nunez is permanently on the move, running 100 per hour everywhere.”