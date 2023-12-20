Video: Mason Greenwood shows Man United fans what they are missing with Atletico Madrid performance

Getafe produced a late comeback to stun Atletico Madrid in their La Liga clash on Tuesday night as Man United loanee Mason Greenwood stood out in the 3-3 draw.

The Englishman joined the Spanish side this summer following a controversial time for the 22-year-old at Old Trafford and as a result, it looks like there is no way back for Greenwood at the Manchester club.

Against Atletico Madrid, Greenwood showed Man United fans what they are missing as the winger produced an impressive performance at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The 22-year-old showcased his dribbling abilities by completing four dribbles out of five and overall, displayed proper wing play.

It left United fans on social media wanting the Getafe star back at Old Trafford next season but that is very unlikely given the events of the last two years.

