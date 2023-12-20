West Ham are looking to sign a striker during the January window and they have identified Akor Adams as a target.

The 23-year-old joined Montpellier at the start of the season and he has been quite impressive for them in the French league. Prior to that, he was a prolific goalscorer for Lillestrom. The report from Football Insider claims that West Ham have scouted him several times.

The Nigerian striker has 24 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Hammers.

West Ham currently have Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their attacking options. While Ings has had his fair share of injury problems since moving to the London club, Antonio is 33 and he is past his peak.

Both players have been quite underwhelming with their performances and West Ham need to bring in an upgrade. It will be interesting to see if the French outfit are prepared to sanction Adams’ departure in the coming weeks.

Adams is highly talented with a big future ahead of him and he has the physicality to succeed in the English top flight.

West Ham have done well to improve their squad at the start of the season with quality signings. Bringing in a reliable finisher in January could take them to a whole new level.

Adams will want to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and a move to West Ham will be quite attractive for him. The Hammers will be able to offer him Europa League football and he will hope to win a trophy with them.