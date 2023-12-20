Chelsea had been favourites for major transfer until Arsenal massively out-performed them on the pitch

Chelsea had for some time looked like the favourites for the transfer of Ivan Toney, but Arsenal have now reportedly moved into pole position for the Brentford striker.

The England international looks like he’d be a great addition to almost any top club, and Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be disappointed to learn that their team’s poor performances on the pitch this season seem to have cost them.

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s strong form in comparison to Chelsea’s this term is now a serious factor favouring the Gunners ahead of the January transfer window.

Toney could have been ideal to bolster Chelsea’s attack after an unconvincing first half of the season from young duo Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, but the Blues may now have to look elsewhere.

Arsenal also need goals, but will be hoping Toney’s strong record up front can make the difference in the title race, whereas at Chelsea he’d be tasked with helping Mauricio Pochettino’s side out of mid-table and into a European place.

This long-term project is yet to bear fruit for Chelsea, and though the ownership will no doubt feel they’ll get there eventually, it does seem to be hurting them in the transfer market at the moment.