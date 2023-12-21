£78m Chelsea ace needs surgery and could miss Euro 2024

Chelsea just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment in terms of injuries to key players.

Romeo Lavia for example has still not turned out for his new club despite being signed in the summer transfer window, whilst Christopher Nkunku has only just made his debut.

As Premier Injuries note, the Blues still have 12 players on the sidelines, so it’s no real wonder that Mauricio Pochettino’s side can’t really build up a head of steam in the Premier League.

With the English top-flight reaching its halfway point with the Boxing Day fixtures, Chelsea find themselves way down in 10th place and some 17 points behind leaders, Arsenal.

Wins against Wolves and Crystal Palace might make the table look healthier from owner, Todd Boehly’s point of view, though even if results do go for them in their own matches and elsewhere, they’ll still only be as high as seventh at best.

In any event, news that captain, Reece James, has got to have surgery will have come as a huge blow to the club.

The Telegraph (subscription required) note that the England international will need to travel to Finland for his operation and is expected to be out of action for three to four months.

That would also put the £78m (Spotrac) man’s Euro 2024 participation in doubt.