‘Absolutely committed’ – Liverpool deliver surprise Super League verdict

The ruling from the European Court of Justice concerning the Super League might have come as a surprise to UEFA, FIFA and their member clubs, with some, including Liverpool, already nailing their colours to the mast.

The Reds, along with the other Premier League sides that initially hopped into bed with others back in 2021, swiftly had to backtrack after an incredible supporter backlash.

So much so, that Fenway Sports Group owner, John W. Henry, felt the need to release a cringeworthy video apologising to the Anfield faithful for the club’s lack of consultation with its supporter base and the inability to understand just how passionately the fans would be against such a competition.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the club are not taking any chances this time. At least not yet.

‘We are absolutely committed to following that (their previous decision) through and there should be no ambiguity to suggest otherwise,’ a statement released by the club to the Liverpool ECHO read.

They are following the likes of Man United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and others who have all announced that they have no intention of joining the Super League.

It certainly puts into perspective the difficulties that A22, Barcelona and Real Madrid will have in convincing other European giants to join the gravy train.

Perhaps when the pay cheques start being dangled in front of them, clubs might at least consider getting around the negotiating table.

For now, however, that’s a long way off – if it happens at all.