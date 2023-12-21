West Ham United could reportedly be cleared to sign a new striker on the cheap this January.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have been scouting Montpellier striker Akor Adams in recent times, while Fulham are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

Both West Ham and Fulham are said to be keen on strengthening up front this winter, and Football Insider state that Adams could be available for as little as round £15-20m.

This could be a huge opportunity for the two London clubs, so it will be interesting to see if either side step up their interest in the young Nigerian in the next few days or weeks.

West Ham’s inconsistent form this term surely means David Moyes needs to make some changes this January, and Adams looks like he could be an ideal option to breathe new life into this team.

Football Insider add that Adams has been compared to his fellow countryman, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, which is some compliment indeed.