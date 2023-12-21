Arsenal still view Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a perfect transfer target for that area of their squad, though there have not been any significant updates on the potential deal ahead of January.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano has he spoke to CaughtOffside to discuss Luiz’s future in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Luiz has been a superb performer for Villa this season, so, unsurprisingly, Romano says Unai Emery’s side have no intention of selling the Brazil international this January, and it seems there have not been any talks or negotiations so far to try to change the situation.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited at hearing stories about Luiz, but it seems things are still not at any kind of advanced stage, so they may have to be patient in the coming days and weeks, as it remains to be seen if there’s any realistic chance of Villa relaxing their stance on the 25-year-old.

Still, Romano reiterated that Arsenal view Luiz as an ideal option for what they’re trying to build in midfield.

He said: “Fans have been mentioning latest reports on Douglas Luiz and talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium, but my information remains the same: as I said in November, Arsenal like Douglas, he’s considered the perfect player for their ideas in midfield, but Aston Villa have no plans to sell. No changes so far, despite rumours.”

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table but one imagines they could do with a signing or two this January to ensure they keep their place ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.