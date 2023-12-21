Douglas Luiz’s price tag is set to drop ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window if he does not sign a new contract at Aston Villa.

The Brazilian is attracting strong interest from Arsenal, who previously had more than two bids rejected for the midfielder during the 2022 summer window.

Gunners sporting director Edu is a big fan of his countryman and with Mikel Arteta looking for a new player for his midfield, Luiz is top of that list.

A move in January looks very unlikely as it has been widely reported that Villa will look for around £100m to part ways with the 25-year-old.

However, with his contract displaying two years left at the end of the season, the Villa star’s price will not be that high.

Luiz is a key part of Unai Emery’s plans at present and in the future, therefore, the Spanish coach will not want to let him go as he continues to build something special at Villa Park.

Arsenal will likely push next summer and it will not be a surprise if other clubs join the race for the Brazilian star.