Aston Villa are expected to be handed the opportunity to host Euro 2028 matches.

However, they will need to redevelop the stadium in order to host the international tournament.

A report from Football Insider claims that the West Midlands club have a £100 million redevelopment plan in place, but the President of business operations at Aston Villa, Chris Heck has now stopped all expansion plans.

Apparently, Villa are hoping to expand the stadium capacity to 50,000 in order to accommodate more fans for the Euros. However, the redevelopment work would see them reduce the stadium capacity in the short term.

Starting on the project would mean that Aston Villa would have to play in front of 36,000 fans for the next two seasons. Heck believes that it would not be a good idea.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. The chance to host the European Championships would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the English club and it remains to be seen whether they can figure out a way to do that without affecting the Aston Villa fans in the short term.