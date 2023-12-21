‘Big difference’: Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to move for ‘most underrated’ player in January

Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to sign Joao Palhinha in next month’s January transfer window.

After completely falling off last season, many fans questioned if the Merseyside club would be able to recover and challenge for the Premier League title this time around.

As we approach Christmas, Jurgen Klopp’s side are just one point off leaders Arsenal, who they will face at Anfield on Saturday night.

They will be coming into the game off of a high after their 5-1 win against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Redknapp, who was on the Sky Sports panel for the game, urged Liverpool to sign Fulham’s Palhinha to complete their squad.

“I am a big fan of Palhinha in midfield,” said Redknapp via HITC.

“I think he is one of the most underrated players.

“The job that he does. If I was Liverpool right now, I would look to get him in my midfield in January. He makes a big difference to any team.”

The club made a very public approach for Moises Caicedo in the summer but the midfielder opted to move to Chelsea at the very last minute.

Romeo Lavia was also taken off the market by the London club, as Watru Endo was brought in as the third option.