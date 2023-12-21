Boost for Tottenham as Everton manager confirms star player could miss the game on weekend

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, the linchpin of their midfield and top scorer, is set to miss the upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur due to a hamstring injury sustained during their last Premier League game against Burnley.

Manager Sean Dyche addressed Doucoure’s status, suggesting a doubtful appearance for the impending game against Tottenham.

He said (via The Athletic):

“Probably not at the weekend (Doucoure will be available) but going forwards, we’re hopeful it settles down quickly.

“He’s super fit as you all know and in his experience and mine he’s a good healer, so we’re hopeful it settles down quickly.”

His absence will come as a boost for Tottenham who will be looking to make it three wins in three themselves.

Their terrific start to the season was temporarily derailed by injuries as they went 5 game without a win. But they have won the last two against Newcastle and Nottingham and will be hoping to beat Everton this weekend.

Everton meanwhile currently sit 16th on the table. Without the 10-point deduction resulting from a breach of league rules, they would have found themselves in the top half of the table, sharing the same points as Brighton in the 8th position.

Since the points deduction, they have been on fire winning 5 league games in 6.

They have also won the last 4 consecutive games, scoring eight and conceded none.

It seems that Sean Dyche has instilled a renewed sense of motivation in the side, leading to a different mindset and level of intensity.