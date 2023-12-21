Brentford set to make ‘final decision’ on Ivan Toney replacement amid Arsenal interest

Brentford are reportedly eyeing up a move for a potential Ivan Toney replacement if the forward was to leave in January.

It is not a secret that the English striker is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Toney is set to return from his gambling ban in January which could lead to a potential move away.

The Gunners are currently considered the favourites to land the clinical striker and supporters will be encouraged by the latest news coming from the club.

According to TeamTalk, Brentford are ‘weighing up a final decision’ on a Toney replacement with MLS star Brandon Vazquez reportedly at the top of the list.

The report goes on to state that Thomas Frank wants to keep hold of his star and hand him a new contract if possible but a big offer from another Premier League club could change that stance.

Mikel Arteta’s side has also been linked with moves for several other strikers including Victor Osimhen and more recently, Dominik Solanke.

But with the striker market currently limited, they will no doubt have to pay a hefty premium to get a deal done in January.