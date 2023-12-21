Chelsea could sell £50m star to help fund move for Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea could reportedly earn around £50million from the sale of Conor Gallagher in this January’s transfer window, which would help them fund a potential move to rival Arsenal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Gallagher has been an important player for Chelsea this season, but he’s yet to agree a new contract with the Blues, and that means there could be pressure on the club to let him go for the right price this winter.

According to ESPN, that price would likely be in the region of £50million, with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham United mentioned as teams to recently show an interest in the England international.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to find buyers for Gallagher, though it remains to be seen if anyone will be quite willing to pay that amount of money for the 23-year-old.

Still, if CFC can raise funds from selling Gallagher, it’s thought that this could make a big difference in a potential battle to beat Arsenal to Toney.

The Brentford striker has dominated headlines recently as it looks like there is plenty of interest in him ahead of January, with Fabrizio Romano today telling CaughtOffside that we shouldn’t yet rule out Chelsea beating the Gunners to the 27-year-old.