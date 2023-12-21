Chelsea refuse to sell key star with 16 appearances this season to London rivals

The future of Conor Gallagher at Chelsea has been a topic of discussion this week as several reports have stated that the Blues are willing to part ways with the 23-year-old.

The England star was told he could leave Stamford Bridge during the summer and according to Football Insider, both Tottenham and West Ham were interested in the midfielder.

Reports this week have said that Chelsea are open to offers for Gallagher ahead of the summer as the Englishman will bring in a lot of cash to ease FFP concerns.

In light of this, Football Insider reports that the Blues are willing to sell the midfielder to anyone, except Tottenham, as the North London club have retained their interest in the Blues star.

Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season and has played in nearly every game for the West London club. The 23-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances throughout the campaign, bagging four assists along the way.

With a contract expiring in 2025, the Chelsea coach wants the club to offer Gallagher a new deal, but it remains to be seen if the Blues’ owners have other plans in mind for the England international.