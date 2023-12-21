Italian international midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing the midfielder and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The 26-year-old has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026, but they are hoping to tie him down to an extension. It will be interesting to see if Barella is prepared to commit his long-term future to the Italian club and snub a move to the Premier League.

He has proven himself in Italian football and the opportunity to showcase his ability in England could be an attractive option for the player.

Chelsea need to bring in a quality playmaker and the 26-year-old would be the ideal fit for them. He could start alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. The Italian would complement both players in terms of skill set and he could help them dominate proceedings in the middle of the park.

He will add composure, technical ability and control to the Chelsea midfield.

Similarly, Liverpool will need to plan for a future without Thiago Alcantara, who is nearing the end of his contract at the club. The Italian international seems like the ideal option to replace the Spanish midfielder whose time at Anfield has been plagued with injuries.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Liverpool decide to submit a concrete proposal for the player. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and they must be prepared to pay a premium.