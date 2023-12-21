Chelsea are reportedly enquiring strongly about the potential transfer of Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, who is likely to be made available for around €35million.

The Italian centre-back has shone in Serie A in recent times and it makes sense that there seems to be growing interest in him ahead of January.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have been one of the teams showing the strongest interest in Buongiorno recently, making multiple enquiries about the €35m-rated player, while there’s also interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

The report adds that Chelsea hope to move quickly to see off competition for Buongiorno’s signature, so it could be that they’re going to end up in a good position to land the 24-year-old.

CFC have spent big money reshaping their squad in recent times, but they could probably do with further signings in defence as Thiago Silva is now 39 years old and approaching the end of his contract.

Elsewhere, the jury is still out on recent signings like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, while Levi Colwill has also not been quite as convincing as he was while he was out on loan at Brighton last season.