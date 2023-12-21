Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Jean-Clair Todibo in January.

It was reported yesterday that the club has began talks with Nice over the possibility of signing the centre-back. As per Fabrizio Romano, he is someone high on Tottenham’s transfer list.

Spurs have reportedly laid the groundwork for a move, having already spoken to the player recently.

Last night, the transfer expert shared further updates regarding the potential transfer, claiming that the club will ‘100%’ sign a new centre-back in the upcoming window, with the Frenchman being one of the main targets.

He further stated that for Tottenham, the timing for any deal is crucial. They do not want to waste the entire month in negotiations. As per him, they are looking to sign a new defender in the start of January.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said (2:13 onwards):

“Another player who could join Premier League football in January and this (is) Jean Clair Todibo.”

“This is an important news of the day, guys, because Tottenham, from what I understand, started the conversations to sign Todibo in January.

“So Tottenham will 100% sign a new centre-back in the January window and Todibo is one of the top targets.

“In the last seven days Tottenham spoke to player side, to player’s camp and also to Nice, to understand about the conditions of the deal.

“So Tottenham want Todibo but the timing will be important. Tottenham want to be fast on this deal, they don’t want to spend one month negotiating with Nice and with the player.

“So the conversation is ongoing, Tottenham are trying.”

Tottenham are in dire need of several players in the upcoming transfer window and a defender is perhaps their biggest priority.

Manager Ange Postecoglou recently acknowledged the need for another defender in the upcoming transfer window, as Cristian Romero stands as the sole current center-back option.

Micky van de Ven is injured and isn’t expected to return until next month, while Eric Dier is sidelined due to injury and isn’t a preferred choice for the Australian manager.

As speculations gain momentum, it appears increasingly likely that Spurs will sign Todibo early next month.