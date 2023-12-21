Crystal Palace enter talks to sign 44-year-old as Hodgson replacement

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Steve Cooper is at the top of Crystal Palace’s manager shortlist as the South London club contemplate sacking current boss Roy Hodgson. 

The 76-year-old was rewarded with a one-year contract ahead of the season for steering the Eagles away from Premier League relegation during the previous campaign.

However, things have not gone to plan this season as Palace are flirting with relegation in 15th position.

One man the club wanted to bring to Selhurst Park during the summer was Steve Cooper but the Eagles failed to convince the then Nottingham Forest boss to make the move.

The Welshman was sacked by the Nottingham club this week and that has opened the door for Crystal Palace to make a move for the 44-year-old coach.

According to Football Insider, Cooper is set to be approached by Palace chairman Steve Parish once again as the Eagles look for ways to turn their current patch of form around.

More Stories / Latest News
UEFA release statement following court ruling on European Super League
Boost for Tottenham as Everton manager confirms star player could miss the game on weekend
EXCL: Darwin Nunez issue, Liverpool eyeing CB, Moises Caicedo regret, plus what next for Fabio Carvalho?
More Stories Steve Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.