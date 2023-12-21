Erik ten Hag has told Man United he wants to keep £111m duo despite recent rumours

It remains uncertain if Man United will do any business during the January transfer window but Erik ten Hag is adamant he wants to keep a key duo at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN, the Dutch coach is open to reducing the size of his squad as the Red Devils are only competing in the Premier League and FA Cup during the second half of the campaign.

Donny van de Beek has already left the club to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Jadon Sancho is also expected to go through the exit door at the Manchester club next month.

The report states that two players Ten Hag doesn’t want to leave are Raphaël Varane and Casemiro, despite being linked heavily with transfers during the January window.

Casemiro and Varane to stay at Man United 
Varane and Casemiro joined Man United as part of deals worth a combined £111m (£41m for Varane and £70m for Casemrio) but have not been up to standard this season.

The French star has spent the majority of his time on the bench, whilst the midfielder is currently injured.

ESPN states that the situation may change if the pair actively push to leave, but in that instance, Ten Hag would ask for the club to sign replacements, which would be complicated by the need to stay compliant with Financial Fair Play rules.

Selling either player in the summer will allow Man United to replace them properly as the Premier League giants cannot afford any more transfer mishaps.

