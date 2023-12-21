Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos during the January transfer window.

The Spanish giants need to add more quality and depth in the midfield after the injury blow to Gavi. A report from Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claims that Barcelona have identified the 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder as a target and it will be interesting to see if they make a loan move for him.

The player is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but he has barely had any opportunities with the English club. Chelsea should look to terminate his loan deal with them and send him to another club in January so that he can continue his development with regular football.

Moving to Barcelona for the next six months would certainly be an interesting learning curve for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can thrash out an agreement.

The 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. Chelsea will have to focus on his development properly so that he can fulfil his tremendous potential. Santos needs regular gametime and if Chelsea cannot provide him with that platform, they need to find clubs willing to start him regularly.

At Barcelona, he would certainly get to learn a lot from quality players, but he is unlikely to be a regular starter. The Spanish outfit will probably use him as a squad player and the transfer is unlikely to be hugely beneficial for the youngster. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as well.