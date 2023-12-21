European Court of Justice’s landmark verdict clears path for European Super League creation

In a huge turn of events, the European Court of Justice has made a game-changing ruling on the future of football in the continent.

The contentious battle surrounding the proposed European Super League, initiated by 12 heavyweight clubs in 2021, has finally seen a legal resolution.

In 2021, 12 clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Barcelona announced to join the Super League that would run alongside UEFA Champions League.

This was met by a huge backlash from other football associations, fan groups, and the European Club Association which resulted in the almost all of the clubs withdrawing except for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus who sought legal refuge through a Spanish commercial court’s temporary injunction.

However, their temporary injunction was overturned on appeal and the case was referred to the European Court of Justice, which is the highest authority in Europe.

The European Union Court of Justice has today given a verdict which has unequivocally favored the European Super League, denouncing the actions of UEFA and FIFA as “illegal.”

The court ruled against FIFA and UEFA’s ability to obstruct the establishment of a new club football competition, citing it as contradictory to EU Law.

The ruling said (via EU Court Press):

“The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful. There is no framework for the FIFA and UEFA rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory, and proportionate.”

“Similarly, the rules giving FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights related to those competitions are such as to restrict competition, given their importance for the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union.”

With this landmark ruling dismantling major barriers, the inception of the European Super League appears imminent, signaling a potential paradigm shift in the landscape of European football.