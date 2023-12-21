Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the French international defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Tottenham have opened talks to sign the 23-year-old central defender next month, and they are hoping to secure an agreement quickly.

Manchester United are keen on the defender as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham backline. It is no secret that Spurs will need to bring in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Micky van de Ven is sidelined with an injury and Eric Dier is expected to leave the club owing to the lack of gametime. Todibo would be the ideal replacement for the versatile England international next month.

The Frenchman has proven himself in Ligue 1 and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him. He will look to take the next step in his development and join a big club now.

??? Understand Tottenham have now opened talks to sign Jean Clair Todibo in January. He’s high on Tottenham list, not easy deal with OGC Nice — but talks now starting. ?? Spurs spoke also to player’s camp in the recent days. Todibo remains also on Man United list since June. pic.twitter.com/tMx4Nu5Apq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

Tottenham will be desperate to get back into the UEFA Champions League and they will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the January window. Signing a central defender could help them finish the season strongly.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player, now that Tottenham have taken initial steps to get a deal done. The Red Devils need to sign a quality central defender as well, especially with players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane linked with an exit in the coming months.