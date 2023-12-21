Gary Neville delivers epic two-word Super League response

Former Man United and England right-back turned broadcaster, Gary Neville, isn’t backwards in coming forwards with an opinion.
An acquired taste for many, Neville is nonetheless forthright with his stance on various issues and rarely backs down if he believes there is a point to be made.
The Super League judgment handed down by the European Court of Justice on Thursday effectively vindicated Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The Spanish giants had suggested that UEFA and FIFA had held a monopoly over European football which contravened European law.
It could end up being something of a hollow victory in the end, however, as a number of top clubs have already issued statements saying they want nothing to do with the Super League.
Neville had his say, and managed to convey his feelings by using just two words.
No thanks https://t.co/VculSxMgVc
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 21, 2023
‘No thanks,’ he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The next few years could see the European footballing landscape change immeasurably, and it will be interesting to see if A22, the company retained to help get the Super League off the ground, can get clubs around the negotiating table.
As has been seen with the likes of LIV Golf, the initial reticence of PGA golfers to be persuaded to join was quickly smoothed over once cold, hard cash – and lots of it – was put on the table.
Where there’s a will….
For me this league they want to introduce is not going to be the players advantage rather it going to be the benefits of those behind it they are trying to mastermind a way of generating funds for themselves after much playing time when will they the players will have time of there own it is going to be overload while the people behind it will be sitting watching them they the orgarnizers have nothing to loose but will make there gains and it the part of the league they want to form last time if they succeed it is going to affect various countries league because what they are trying to do now is just introduce it before they involves many more club so countries and clubs owners should be guided recently I saw the world strongest or one of the world strongest man he was in a very sorry state it’s because of overload and I don’t believe those promoting him then are doing anything for him they have made there money and don’t care well I have just said my opinion