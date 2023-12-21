Gary Neville delivers epic two-word Super League response

Former Man United and England right-back turned broadcaster, Gary Neville, isn’t backwards in coming forwards with an opinion.

An acquired taste for many, Neville is nonetheless forthright with his stance on various issues and rarely backs down if he believes there is a point to be made.

The Super League judgment handed down by the European Court of Justice on Thursday effectively vindicated Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants had suggested that UEFA and FIFA had held a monopoly over European football which contravened European law.

It could end up being something of a hollow victory in the end, however, as a number of top clubs have already issued statements saying they want nothing to do with the Super League.

Neville had his say, and managed to convey his feelings by using just two words.

‘No thanks,’ he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The next few years could see the European footballing landscape change immeasurably, and it will be interesting to see if A22, the company retained to help get the Super League off the ground, can get clubs around the negotiating table.

As has been seen with the likes of LIV Golf, the initial reticence of PGA golfers to be persuaded to join was quickly smoothed over once cold, hard cash – and lots of it – was put on the table.

Where there’s a will….