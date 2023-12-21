‘He’s a proper midfielder’ – Danny Murphy picks Liverpool star over Arsenal summer signing

Danny Murphy has stated that he would rather have Ryan Gravenberch in his side over Kai Havertz.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set for a titanic clash at Anfield this Saturday, as both sides will fight to secure the top spot for Christmas.

The Gunners, who haven’t won at the Merseyside ground in the league in over a decade, will be hoping that they can go one better from last season and grab all three points.

Mikel Arteta will surely feel more equipped to do so, with new summer signings, Havertz and Declan Rice impressing in recent weeks.

But former Liverpool player, Murphy, has claimed during an interview on Five, that he would take new addition Gravenberch over the German international.

“Havertz is scoring now. But if it was my squad for the season I’d want Gravenberch ahead of Havertz, he’s a proper midfielder,” said Murphy via TBR Football.

Although he got off to a shaky start, Havertz has slowly settled into his new role at Arsenal as he has shown the ability to score when the opportunity arises.

Despite being at the club for only three months, Havertz is just three goals off Granit Xhaka’s overall Premier League tally from last season.