Pep Guardiola was full of praise for ex-Man City star, Riyad Mahrez, after having dinner with him in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Club World Cup final on Friday.

At 32 years of age, Mahrez clearly felt that moving to the Saudi Pro League was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Far from being disappointed with the player for his decision, Guardiola understood the reasons behind it and wanted to wish him all the best.

"He's been missed a lot" Pep Guardiola on Man City's team dinner with former team-mate Riyad Mahrez in ?? pic.twitter.com/iWozK8t7qD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News