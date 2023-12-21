Video: “He’s been missed a lot” – Man City’s Pep Guardiola full of praise for former player after dinner meeting

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for ex-Man City star, Riyad Mahrez, after having dinner with him in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Club World Cup final on Friday.

At 32 years of age, Mahrez clearly felt that moving to the Saudi Pro League was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

More Stories / Latest News
Six-goal Antony replacement with Madrid past will cost Man United £43m
Liverpool are set to be without their star player for up to 5 games
Tottenham interested in forward who starred in the Champions League

Far from being disappointed with the player for his decision, Guardiola understood the reasons behind it and wanted to wish him all the best.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Pep Guardiola Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.