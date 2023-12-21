“It’s not serious” – Injury expert gives Tottenham boost ahead of Everton game

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is in contention to play against Everton this weekend.

The Argentine midfielder was given an opportunity to display his quality in the absence of James Maddison, who is sidelined with an injury until February.

He started against Aston Villa and Manchester City and impressed with brilliant performances, scoring in both games.

He was benched for the match against Newcastle but then picked up an injury in training ahead of the Nottingham match which saw him miss the game.

Recent reports suggested that he might not play the Everton game, but there’s a chance he could return for the match against Brighton.

But now, injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has given an update on the player suggesting that he could be in contention to play against the Toffees.

Based on the limited information available to him, Dr. Brar indicated that while the injury appears not to be severe, Lo Celso might undergo a late fitness test before the Everton fixture.

He told Tottenham News:

“It is hard to make much of it other than it’s not serious.

“If it’s a knock or very mild muscular injury, then Lo Celso could possibly be back for this weekend.

“It’s just very limited information.

“He’ll have to undergo a late fitness test surely and will possibly be doing light training at the start of the week before the game against Everton.“