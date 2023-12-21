Kyle Walker sends Manchester City teammates warning ahead of Club World Cup final

The English defender has warned that they will not take Fluminense lightly when they play them on Friday evening.

For the first time in the history of the club, Manchester City lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Inter Milan in last year’s final.

Just like every other team that won the coveted competition, Pep Guardiola’s side has flown abroad to compete in the Club World Cup.

After a 3-0 win against Urawa Reds on Tuesday, City now finds themselves in the final of the competition where thry will face Brazilian outfit, Fluminense on Friday.

A lot of people have written the South American club off because of their overall age, with 40-year-old defender, Felipe Melo, reportedly calling this ‘rubbish’.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Walker stated that they would not underestimate their opponents.

“It doesn’t matter your age if you’re at a level you can perform,” Walker said via ESPN.

“I’m one of the oldest in the City dressing room and it doesn’t mean I can’t play.

“It’s a little bit disrespectful for people to say that about the likes of Marcelo.”