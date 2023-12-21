Although Daniel Farke has steadied the ship at Elland Road, Leeds still had quite the start to their 2023/24 campaign.

New owners in 49ers Enterprises, Farke in as the new manager and a number of incoming and outgoing transfers.

Much of the transfer business was done after the Championship season had started too, meaning that it was a good few weeks into the season before the German could see anything resembling a settled starting XI.

It is to his and his players immense credit that they’ve fought to get themselves into third place and a ‘best of the rest’ positioning behind runaway top two, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

With Championship matches coming thick and fast things can change in the blink of an eye, and Farke will surely be hoping that consistency on the pitch will lead to better things later in the season.

Getting back up to the Premier League at the first opportunity is vital for the Yorkshire-based outfit too.

That’s because, according to Phil Hay in The Athletic (subscription required), the all whites could be made to sell a number of their first-team stars if they remain in the Championship.

It could see the likes of Willy Gnonto, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and others making way.